Serwa Makes History as Dogs Win, 6-3

September 1, 2024 - American Association (AA)

The Dogs rode homeruns from Dusty Stroup and Narcisco Crook and Kenny Serwa made Dogs history tonight as Chicago shrank their magic number to reach the playoffs to one with a 6-3 win over Milwaukee tonight.

The Milkmen jumped on Serwa for a run in the fourth inning, but the Dogs would answer in their half of the inning as Derek Maiben, Chase Harris, and Nick Novak each drove in runs to put Chicago up 3-1. They would extend that lead in the fifth as Dusty Stroup hit his 21st homer of the year. Stroup now has twelve homeruns and 30 RBI in the month of August.

Milwaukee would pick up single runs in the sixth and seventh off Serwa who was fantastic tonight. Kenny left the game after six and two thirds' innings, scattering seven hits and three runs, two earned, walking just one and striking out six. Serwa's outing tonight pushed him to the top of the Dogs single season record book for innings pitched in a season with 119.2. He earned the victory, improving to 6-6 on the season. Joey Marciano was electric in his two and a third innings of work, striking out five and earning his American Association leading, 25th save of the year.

Chicago can clinch their fourth consecutive playoff birth tomorrow night with a victory. They will send All-Star John Baker (5-4 3.83) to the mound opposite Davis Welch (0-2 4.36) as Milwaukee looks to keep their slim playoff chances alive. All Chicago Dogs games are streamed, live and free on aabaseball.tv.

