Offensive Explosion Leads Dogs to Another Win, 10-0

September 1, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







The Chicago Dogs defeated the Gary SouthShore RailCats 10-0 at the Steel Yard early Saturday night. The win improves the Dogs to 53-45 this season.

The Dogs' offense dominated early and often in the victory. First baseman Jacob Teter led the ballgame with a solo home run to deep right field. He added an additional solo home run to lead off the top of the sixth inning.

His two home runs give him 28 on the season - second in the American Association. Additionally, he leads all hitters with 93 RBI and is tied for first in batting average.

Outfielder Narciso Crook torched a two-run home run to deep left field in the top of the first inning. The blast left the Steel Yard and gave Chicago an early three-run lead.

Crook's 26 home runs are third in the American Association.

Four other Dogs - third baseman Dusty Stroup, left fielder Zion Pettigrew, designated hitter Nick Dalesandro and catcher Gus Sosa - added RBI in the win.

Chicago's pitching staff threw its second consecutive shutout against Gary.

Starting pitcher Brady Miller tossed five innings, allowed three hits and accumulated a career-high seven strikeouts.

Relief pitchers Lukas Galdoni and Cal Djuraskovic threw the last four innings and surrendered three hits while striking out two.

Chicago looks to extend its two-game winning streak Sunday night at the Steel Yard. First pitch is set for 6 pm.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.