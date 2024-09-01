Dogs Win Game 1 at Gary, 3-0

The Chicago Dogs defeated the Gary SouthShore RailCats 3-0 at the Steel Yard late Friday night. The win secures the Dogs' fourth consecutive American Association playoff appearance.

Chicago pitching was the story of the night. Starting pitcher Connor Curlis made his first start with the Dogs and was nearly flawless in the team's victory. He tossed seven innings, allowed one hit and threw six strikeouts. Curlis only allowed one base runner during his outing - a second-inning infield single by Miguel Sierra. Sierra was quickly retired in a double play in the next at-bat.

In total, the RailCats went to the plate 21 times against Curlis, and all batters were retired.

Chicago scratched across three runs on nine hits against the Gary pitching staff. Second baseman Brantley Bell went 3-4 with a two-run single in the third inning.

First baseman Jacob Teter added an insurance run with a no-doubt solo home run to right field in the eighth inning. It was Teter's 26th long ball of the season. With his 91st RBI of the season, Teter is now the single-season RBI record holder for Chicago, surpassing Keon Barnum's 90 RBI in 2019.

Closer Joey Marciano retired all six batters he faced to earn his 26th save of the season - the most in the American Association this season. The next closest pitcher has 19.

Game 2 of the four-game series will take place at 4pm on Saturday at the Steel Yard.

