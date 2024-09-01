Dogs Drop Game 3, 10-8

September 1, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







The Milwaukee Milkmen defeated the Chicago Dogs 10-8 at Impact Field Thursday night. The loss drops Chicago to 51-45 this season. The team's magic number to reach the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season remains at one.

The Dogs' offense scored in outbursts during the game. The team scored all eight of its runs in two innings.

The first three hitters - first baseman Jacob Teter, second baseman Brantley Bell and right fielder Narciso Crook - scored in the bottom of the first inning, which gave Chicago an early 3-0 lead.

The Dogs jumped back out to a three-run lead in the bottom of the fourth. Five runs scored, including two on Teter's single to right field. Teter completed his night 4-5 with two RBI, two runs scored and the league lead with a .345 batting average.

Another two runs crossed home plate on Crook's home run later in the inning. The blast was Crook's 25th of the season, which ties Teter for the second-most long balls in the American Association this season.

All eight runs were scored against Milwaukee starting pitcher Davis Welch, as the Milkmen bullpen shut down the Dogs the rest of the way.

Overall, Chicago's pitching staff and defense struggled, but the final two relief pitchers - Thomas King and Brian Schlitter - allowed zero earned runs in three innings of work.

The Dogs will have four more opportunities to punch their way to the postseason against the Gary SouthShore RailCats. First pitch for Game 1 will take place at 6:45 p.m. Friday night at the Steel Yard.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.