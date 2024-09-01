Kansas City Rallies Past Canaries on Sunday

Sioux Falls, SD - For a second consecutive game, Kansas City used a big seventh inning to rally past the Canaries, winning 10-6 Sunday afternoon at the Bird Cage.

The Birds opened the scoring with a pair of runs in the first inning as Hunter Clanin smacked an RBI single and Jabari Henry added an RBI sacrifice fly.

The Monarchs tied the game in the top of the third with a two-run double but Josh Rehwaldt crushed a solo homerun in the fourth frame to put Sioux Falls back on top.

Kansas City took the lead for good with five runs in the seventh inning. A wild pitch in the home half brought the Birds within 7-4 and Errny Ordonez made it a one-run game with a two-run double an inning later.

The Monarchs added a three-run homerun in the top of the ninth and held Sioux Falls scoreless in the bottom half to earn their second consecutive victory.

Drew Mount finished 4-5 with three doubles as the Canaries dip to 54-44 overall. The Birds will wrap up the regular season Monday at 11:05am.

