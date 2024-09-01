DockHounds Walk-Off Milkmen

Oconomowoc, Wisc. - Sixteen hours after popping champagne bottles at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park, the Lake Country DockHounds overcame a three-run deficit to walk-off the Milwaukee Milkmen 4-3 in 10 innings.

Blake Tiberi notched his 113th hit of the season, breaking his mark last year for the most in a single DockHounds season, to end Sunday's contest and bring home pitcher Sterling Sharp and cap Lake Country's fourth extra-inning win against Milwaukee this season.

Kelvan Pilot turned in another solid start, lasting five innings and allowing just two earned runs while striking out five Milkmen. Ken Huckaby turned the ball over to the bullpen, which for the second day, kept Milwaukee off the board with five shutout innings.

Blake Kunz mowed down all nine batters he faced as the first arm on in relief while striking out three, then Shelby Lackey kept the game tied for the ninth inning with two strikeouts, and then Jake Cantleberry stranded the inherited "ghost" runner who starts at second base in the top of the tenth inning.

A Ray Zuberer III groundout and Marek Chlup single in the sixth inning got the DockHounds within one before Chlup tied the game on a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning. Curtis Terry's two doubles paved the way for Lake Country's rallies in both frames.

One final game will be played in the regular season Monday afternoon with the Lake Country DockHounds aiming for second place in the East division. Lake Country's first postseason game will be Wednesday evening, with the site and opposing team to be determined. Playoff tickets are available at DockHounds.com/playoffs.

