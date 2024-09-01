DockHounds Clinch Playoff Berth

Oconomowoc, Wisc. - For the first time in franchise history, the Lake County DockHounds are postseason bound. Lake Country's 3-2 come from behind win over the Milwaukee Milkmen in front of 3,343 fans clinched the final spot in the Miles Wolff Cup Playoffs.

Only 34 wins in year one, the DockHounds missed last season's postseason by tiebreaker. Lake Country came out with a vengeance in 2024. It didn't get off to the start the DockHounds hoped for, 11 games below .500 on July 9th and eight games outside the playoff picture. That didn't stop Lake Country from turning around its season and racing to the playoffs in year three.

Relievers utterly dominated the Milkmen Saturday, closing more than half the game without allowing a run and striking out nine. Braden Boisvert picked up the win after 4.1 innings from Sterling Sharp, then Jake Cantleberry, Jose Lopez, Mitchell Mueller, and Alan Carter slammed the door.

Chavez Young homered in consecutive games to get Lake Country on the board, then Marek Chlup and Luke Berryhill brought runs home in the fifth inning to give the DockHounds the lead which held up.

Two more games are to be played in the regular season Sunday and Monday afternoon before the Cleburne Railroaders pick their first round opponent. The DockHounds inaugural playoff game will be Wednesday night.

