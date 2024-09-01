Pitching Leads Cougars Over Fargo

GENEVA, Ill. - Thanks to a strong performance by starter Spencer Stockton and the bullpen, the Kane County Cougars earned a 2-1 victory over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in front of 9,179 fans on Sunday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

In his fourth start for the Cougars (54-45), Stockton (1-3) had hist best outing. The right-hander allowed just one run on six hits, while picking up seven strikeouts with no walks. In relief of Stockton, Logan Nissen, Vin Timpanelli, and Tyler Beardsley held Fargo-Moorhead (53-46) off the board for the final three innings.

Offensively, the Cougars got on the board early against Fargo starter Colten Davis (7-6). In the bottom of the first, Cornelius Randolph poked an opposite-field double to reach second with two outs. Following Randolph, Todd Lot hit a line drive single off the glove of Marcus Chiu at first to score Randolph and make it 1-0.

One inning later, the Cougars added to the lead. With one out, Alex McGarry and Simon Reid hit back-to-back singles. A wild pitch advanced both runners before Galli Cribbs Jr. laid down a squeeze bunt that scored McGarry to make it 2-0.

Fargo scored its lone run of the ballgame on a solo homer by CJ Valdez in the top of the fifth inning. Aside from the home run, Kane County kept the RedHawks off the board. By pitching a 1-2-3 ninth inning, Beardsley earned his 12th save of the season.

The Cougars conclude the series with Fargo-Moorhead and the regular season on Monday afternoon. Right-hander Jack Fox (8-4, 5.46) is set to go for the Cougars, while the RedHawks starter is to be announced. Following Monday's game, the Cougars will begin the postseason on Wednesday, September 4th (Site and opponent are to be determined). For tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

