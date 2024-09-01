RailCats Give up 10 Runs Against Chicago, Move to 30-69 on the Season

(Gary, IN) The Gary SouthShore RailCats and the Chicago Dogs settled into the Steel Yard for the 99th game of the 2024 season. Chicago had dominated the first two games of the series, and the RailCats wanted to do their best to respond and snap their losing streak. The former Texas Rangers farmhand Tai Tiedemann would make his final start of the year as he faced the former Indiana State Sycamore, Zach Davidson.

The Dogs took an early lead in the first after an error by Olivier Basabe would bring in Brantley Bell for a gifted run, the Dogs got a second run on a sacrifice fly from Nick Novak. Things would break open Chicago scoring three runs. Chase Harris singled in Dusty Stroup, and a Gus Sosa double brought in two more.

The RailCats had went 20 innings without scoring a run against Chicago pitching, but that changed in the bottom of the third. Anthony Abbatine double for third time this season, and Marcos Gonzalez brought him in a few batters later. LG Castillo doubled the total by hitting a hot smash at Derek Maiben that led to an out.

A second three-run inning would put the game out of reach in the fifth. Harris with a triple to right center gave the Dogs two more runs, and Novak ground into a fielder's choice and the led was up to 8-2.

Two more runs were tacked on by the Chicago Dogs and their lead ballooned to 10-2. Gary SouthShore attempted to rally in the eighth by loading up the bases and a Guillermo Quintana scored two more runs and gave him his third hit of the night. The 'Cats couldn't get anything else going and lost game three, 10-4.

The RailCats lose their 69th game of the year and have one more game to conclude the 2024 season. Chad Pike will make his first professional start, Carlos Sanabria who made the opening day start against Chicago, will start the final game of the season against Chicago. First pitch is at 1:00 PM.

