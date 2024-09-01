O'Conner Drives in 4, Big 7th Powers Monarchs to Win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Seven is becoming the Kansas City Monarchs' lucky number.

Another big seventh inning lifted the Monarchs to a come-from-behind win, 10-6 over the Sioux Falls Canaries from The Birdcage.

Justin O'Conner hit a three-run home run in the ninth to seal the victory, his second three-run blast in as many days.

Kansas City scored five runs in the seventh inning, a night after a nine-run seventh led them to a win. Jhailyn Ortiz, Moisés Gómez, O'Conner and Frankie Tostado all drove in runs in the frame.

Kansas City takes a 2-1 series lead heading into Monday's season finale at 11 a.m.

Kansas City native Hunter McMahon got the start for the Monarchs. He allowed two runs in the first but settled in after that, allowing three runs over five innings. He allowed seven hits without walking a batter and struck out five.

Kansas City tied the game in the third on a two-run double from Lorenzo Cedrola. The Canaries took a 3-2 edge on a solo homer from Josh Rehwaldt in inning number four.

The Canaries responded after the Monarchs' seventh-inning onslaught. A two-run double from Ernny Ordoñez made it a 7-6 game after eight innings.

O'Conner's home run expanded the Monarchs' lead back to four, and Jeff Hakanson worked a scoreless ninth to end the game.

Gabriel Ponce earned the win for Kansas City, allowing one run in 1.1 innings in relief of McMahon.

UP NEXT

Kansas City has one game left on their 2024 schedule: Monday morning at 11 a.m. against Sioux Falls. Neither team has formally announced a starting pitcher; both sides will likely piece together the 27 outs. Fans can listen to the game on ESPN Kansas City 1510 AM and 94.5 FM and watch on AABaseball.TV.

