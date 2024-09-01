'Dogs Timely Hitting Leads Way to Game Three Win

WINNIPEG, MB - The Saltdogs (37-62) put together some timely offense late in game three to defeat the Goldeyes (56-42) by a final of 4-1.

OF Aaron Takacs homered for the eighth time this season, a two-run home run in the seventh inning was the difference in the game.

INF Drew Devine drove in his 41st RBI of the season with a single in the sixth to open the scoring.

RHP Johnny Ray made his second start as a Saltdog going 4.0 innings giving up one hit, no runs, three walks, and striking out five.

The Saltdogs and Goldeyes were locked in a defensive game through five innings as both starting pitchers would toss four scoreless innings.

In the sixth Lincoln would get some traffic with INF Alex Baeza hitting a triple into right-center field, he would be driven in by Devine's RBI single. Devine would leave the game however with an apparent foot injury after the at-bat.

Winnipeg would tie the game in the bottom of the sixth with back-to-back doubles, which would bring the score to one.

To the seventh Takacs came through with a two-run home run over the right field wall driving in Henson to give Lincoln the lead for good.

The 'Dogs would get insurance after back-to-back doubles from OF Kyle Battle and INF Luke Roskam to stretch the lead. RHP Dan Kubiuk picked up his 17th save of the season in the ninth as the Saltdogs took game three 4-1.

The Saltdogs go for the series split on Monday afternoon in the season finale at 1:00 from Blue Cross Park in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Catch every Saltdogs game home and away on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM or stream live for free on aabaseball.tv, new for the 2024 season.

