Saltdogs Snap Goldeyes' Streak at Seven Games

September 1, 2024 - American Association (AA)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Lincoln Saltdogs (37-62) defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes 4-1 at Blue Cross Park Sunday afternoon, ending the Goldeyes' season-high seven-game win streak.

Lincoln broke a scoreless tie in the top of the sixth inning when first baseman Alex Baeza hit a one-out triple to centre field and scored on shortstop Drew Devine's infield single.

Winnipeg (56-42) evened the score in the bottom half of the same inning on a double to right field by catcher Rob Emery that brought in designated hitter Dayson Croes.

However, the Saltdogs quicky regained the lead in the seventh when left fielder Aaron Takacs hit a two-run home run to right field that made the scored 3-1.

Lincoln added another in the top of the ninth inning on back-to-back, two-out doubles by centre fielder Kyle Battle and catcher Luke Roskam.

Pablo Arévalo (W, 5-5), the second Saltdogs pitcher of the day, was credited with the win after going two innings and allowing one run on two hits. Dan Kubiuk (S, 16) gave up a ninth inning single to first baseman Jake McMurray, but otherwise snuffed out any hopes of a late Goldeyes rally.

Tasker Strobel (L, 4-3) surrendered three runs on three hits in two innings of work. Ryder Yakel started for Winnipeg and exited after four shutout innings during which Lincoln only recorded a pair of hits.

Both the series and the regular season concludes Monday at 1:00 p.m. CDT when Landen Bourassa (8-6, 3.87 ERA) heads to the mound for the Goldeyes. The Saltdogs are expected to counter with fellow right-hander Foster Pace (4-3, 3.35 ERA).

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 12:30 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on L'Univers de L'Info with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream of all games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

Monday is Fan Appreciation Day. Everyone in attendance will receive a 2024 Goldeyes team photo and there will be an on-field autograph session with the entire team beginning at 11:45 a.m. Gates will open 30 minutes early at 11:30.

While their first-round opponent is yet to be determined, the Goldeyes will host games two and three (if necessary) of the Division Series Friday, September 6 and Saturday, September 7. Tickets are on sale now at the Blue Cross Park Ticket Office, or by visiting Goldeyes.com/Tickets.

