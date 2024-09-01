Goldeyes Clinch Division Title with Seventh Straight Win

September 1, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes pose after winning the division title

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (56-41) clinched first place in the American Association's West Division with an 11-9 victory over the Lincoln Saltdogs Saturday evening at Blue Cross Park. It is the first division title for the franchise since 2017, when they won the second of back-to-back league championships and it comes one season after the Goldeyes finished in last place.

Winnipeg trailed 9-8 in the bottom of the seventh inning when designated hitter Edwin Arroyo tied the game with a one-out double to centre field that drove in left fielder Miles Simington. Three batters later, a single to right by shortstop Andy Armstrong brought in Arroyo and first baseman Jake McMurray with the go-ahead runs. Armstrong finished the contest three for four with four runs batted in.

After Lincoln (36-62) scored three times in the top of the first inning, the Goldeyes pulled even in their first at-bat, highlighted by a two-run double to left field by catcher Rob Emery.

Winnipeg added two runs in the second inning and three more in the third to take an 8-3 lead, but the Saltdogs cut the deficit to one with four of their own in the top of the fourth to chase Goldeyes' starter Zac Reininger.

Catcher Dalton Reeves hit a two-run home run to right field with two out in the sixth to put Lincoln ahead 9-8.

Nick Trogrlic-Iverson (W, 6-4), the third pitcher of the evening for Winnipeg retired all four batters he faced, striking out one. Joey Steele (S, 7) sent the Saltdogs down in order in the ninth inning, with left fielder Justin Byrd popping out to Goldeyes right fielder Max Murphy to end the ballgame.

Saltdogs' reliever Ian Oxnevad (L, 2-2) allowed three runs on three hits over two innings.

Simington was four of five at the plate with three runs scored. His seventh inning double was his league-leading 34th of the season. The 25-year-old raised his batting average to .329.

Second baseman Dayson Croes had two hits. He now has 126 on the year, which ranks second in the league. The native of Noord, Aruba's average is now .341, third best in the league with two games remaining in the season.

The four-game series continues Sunday at 1:00 p.m. CDT. Ryder Yakel (2-3, 3.79 ERA) will make a spot start for Winnipeg while Lincoln will respond with fellow right-hander Johnny Ray (0-0, 3.00 ERA)

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 12:30 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on L'Univers de L'Info with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream of all games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

Sunday's game features a picnic blanket giveaway to the first 1,000 in attendance, and Monday is our annual team photo giveaway and on-field autograph session.

While their first round opponent is yet to be determined, the Goldeyes will host games two and three (if necessary) of the Division Series Friday, September 6 and Saturday, September 7. Tickets are on sale now at the Blue Cross Park Ticket Office, or by visiting Goldeyes.com/Tickets.

