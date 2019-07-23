SeaWolves to Host Movie Night at UPMC Park

July 23, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release





(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, have partnered with Erie Federal Credit Union to host a Movie Night, featuring Incredibles 2, on Saturday, August 10 at UPMC Park.

Patrons will watch Incredibles 2 from the outfield grass at UPMC Park on the brand-new, high definition videoboard. Concession stands will be open for food and drinks throughout the show. Blankets and lawn chairs are permitted in the event. SeaWolves blankets will be available for purchase the night of the event. Tents, wagons, and wheeled carts will not be permitted on the outfield grass.

Cost of admission is $5 per person (children ages 3 & under receive free admission). Erie Federal Credit Union members can receive complimentary tickets by showing their Erie FCU MasterCard, debit card, online banking app, or member ID at the UPMC Park Ticket Office (limit 8 free tickets per member). The UPMC Park Ticket Office will open at 6 p.m. on August 10. Gates will open at 7 p.m. and Incredibles 2 will begin at 8 p.m.

"We encourage all members of the Erie community to come out and enjoy a night of family fun at UPMC Park, watching a movie on the newest and brightest videoboard in the Eastern League," Greg Gania, Assistant GM of Communications said. "SeaWolves Movie Nights have been popular in the past, and the addition of the new videoboard will make the viewing experience an unforgettable night."

Tickets for Movie Night can be purchased during regular business hours (Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.) at the UPMC Park Ticket Office or online 24 hours a day at SeaWolves.com.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.