Senators Sweep Doubleheader

The Senators erupted for four runs in the first inning and cruised to an 8-2 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in game two of a doubleheader Tuesday night. The Senators had five doubles with Ian Sagdal hitting two of them. Mario Sanchez won his eighth game on the season. Ian Sagdal had three hits including two doubles. The Senators have won three straight and look for a series sweep tomorrow night.

Mario Sanchez went five innings for the win. He was staked to a 4-0 lead after one inning. He allowed seven hits and two runs.

Kyle Barraclough pitched the final two frames allowing just a hit.

Ian Sagdal had three hits, drove in two and scored three runs. He also doubled twice.

Tres Barrera had two hits including a home run and scored twice.

Spencer Kieboom had two hits and drove in two runs.

Hunter Jones had two hits and drove in a run.

- With the win the Sens have taken all five from New Hampshire this season.

- Harrisburg has homered in three straight games.

- It's the Senators first three-game winning streak since winning four straight games in late May.

- It's the third straight game the Sens have scored at least eight runs.

The Senators play the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in three of a three-game series Thursday at 7:05 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:55 p.m.

