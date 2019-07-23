Senators Sweep Doubleheader
July 23, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Senators erupted for four runs in the first inning and cruised to an 8-2 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in game two of a doubleheader Tuesday night. The Senators had five doubles with Ian Sagdal hitting two of them. Mario Sanchez won his eighth game on the season. Ian Sagdal had three hits including two doubles. The Senators have won three straight and look for a series sweep tomorrow night.
On Capitol Hill
Mario Sanchez went five innings for the win. He was staked to a 4-0 lead after one inning. He allowed seven hits and two runs.
Kyle Barraclough pitched the final two frames allowing just a hit.
With the Gavel
Ian Sagdal had three hits, drove in two and scored three runs. He also doubled twice.
Tres Barrera had two hits including a home run and scored twice.
Spencer Kieboom had two hits and drove in two runs.
Hunter Jones had two hits and drove in a run.
Filibusters
- With the win the Sens have taken all five from New Hampshire this season.
- Harrisburg has homered in three straight games.
- It's the Senators first three-game winning streak since winning four straight games in late May.
- It's the third straight game the Sens have scored at least eight runs.
On Deck
The Senators play the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in three of a three-game series Thursday at 7:05 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:55 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from July 23, 2019
- Senators Sweep Doubleheader - Harrisburg Senators
- Thunder, 'Ducks Split Tuesday Twin Bill - Trenton Thunder
- Randolph's game-winning homer ends four-game losing streak to finish doubleheader - Reading Fightin Phils
- Ponies Split Pair of Close Games in Reading - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- RubberDucks Rebound to Split Doubleheader - Akron RubberDucks
- Sea Dogs Sweep Yard Goats in Doubleheader - Hartford Yard Goats
- SeaWolves Take Down Curve in 10 Innings - Erie SeaWolves
- 'Dogs Sweep the Goats, 7-2 and 1-0 - Portland Sea Dogs
- Sens Plate Sixth in Eighth to Take Game One - Harrisburg Senators
- SeaWolves to Host Movie Night at UPMC Park - Erie SeaWolves
- Baysox Rained out in Richmond - Bowie Baysox
- Harrisburg Senators Game Information and Game 1 Starting Lineup at New Hampshire - Harrisburg Senators
- Sea Dogs Game Notes July 23rd vs. Hartford - Portland Sea Dogs
- Erie SeaWolves at Altoona Curve - Game Notes - Erie SeaWolves
- Rumble Ponies Game Notes: #98 and 99 Rumble Ponies (16-17) at Reading Fightin Phils (20-12) - 5:15PM - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Harrisburg Senators Stories
- Senators Sweep Doubleheader
- Sens Plate Sixth in Eighth to Take Game One
- Harrisburg Senators Game Information and Game 1 Starting Lineup at New Hampshire
- Senators and New Hampshire Fisher Cats Postponed Monday
- Harrisburg Senators Game Information and Starting Lineup at New Hampshire