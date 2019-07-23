Sea Dogs Game Notes July 23rd vs. Hartford

STARTING PITCHERS

Game 1

Portland: RHP Konner Wade (2-3, 3.13)

Hartford: LHP Jack Wynkoop (6-11, 3.29)

Game 2

Portland: RHP Denyi Reyes (5-9, 4.03)

Hartford: LHP Matt Whitehouse (1-1, 8.35)

NEWS AND NOTES

LET'S TRY THIS AGAIN: The Portland Sea Dogs were postponed for the 13th time this season, and start a seven-game homestand with a doubleheader againt the Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies affiliate) on Tuesday night...Portland returns home after a 4-3 road trip, splitting their last series in Harrisburg...Right-hander Konner Wade makes the start in Game 1 for Kutter Crawford, who was placed on the injured list Sunday...The Sea Dogs are 11-9 this month, winning five of nine in Maine.

TAYLOR HAD THE POWER: Harrisburg CF Michael A. Taylor hit two homers and knocked in five runs to lead the Senators to a 9-6 win on Sunday afternoon at FNB Field...C Jhon Nunez knocked in a career-high four runs, smacking a two-run homer in the eighth...CF Jarren Duran and RF Tate Matheny each had two hits and an RBI...LHP Matthew Kent took the loss, allowing six runs (four earned) over five innings and RHP Steven Fuentes notched the win for Harrisburg.

