Baysox Rained out in Richmond

July 23, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Bowie Baysox News Release





Richmond, VA - The rains that were supposed to taper in Richmond, VA on Tuesday evening never waned and the Baysox and Flying Squirrels were rained out. The game will be played as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, August 10th with a 5:05 p.m. first pitch.?

The Baysox close their series at the Diamond Wednesday, July 24th with RHP Dean Kremer on the hill for the 12:05 p.m. start. Coverage begins 20-minutes prior on wnav.com, baysox.com and via the Tune-In App by searching Baysox.?

Bowie is making a push towards the Eastern League Playoffs. Come support the Baysox as they host Reading for a three-game series beginning Monday, July 28th at 7:05 p.m. Get tickets at 301-464-4865 or purchase online at baysox.com.?

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.