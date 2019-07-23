Ponies Split Pair of Close Games in Reading

Reading, PA - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies split a doubleheader with the Reading Fightin Phils Tuesday at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Ponies took Game One 2-1 while Reading won the nightcap 8-6.

Game One - Rumble Ponies 2, Fightin Phils 1

The Rumble Ponies two runs in the third proved to be enough in the Game One. Sam Haggerty hit a single to right-centerfield that brought home Quinn Brodey and two batters later Patrick Mazeika hit an RBI single that made it 2-0 Binghamton.

Darick Hall hit a solo homer in the fourth off of Zach Lee to account for the Fightins' lone run. It was Hall's 17th home run of the year. Lee (3-0) would allow just that one run over five and two thirds frames to get the win. Eric Hanhold pitched a perfect inning and a third of relief, closing out the seventh to earn his second save of the year.

Game Two - Fightin Phils 8, Rumble Ponies 6

The Ponies raced out to a 3-0 lead in the first and were up 6-4 after four but ended up falling to the Fightins on a walk-off two run home run from Cornelius Randolph in the seventh.

RBI singles from Luis Carpio and Andres Gimenez put the Ponies up 2-0 in the 1st against RHP Tyler Viza.

Reading plated four runs in the second though off Mickey Jannis, highlighted by a two-run triple from Luke Williams that gave them a 4-3 lead. Binghamton though responded in the sixth with a three-run homer from David Thompson that put them on top 6-4. Thompson has now hit four home runs over the last week and has six on the year.

The Fightins responded with two runs in the fifth off of Jannis and RHP Joseph Shaw to even the game at six. It would remain tied into the bottom of the seventh, when Joe Zanghi (2-2) issued a lead-off walk to Hall before allowing the walk-off two-run homer to Randolph. Zanghi would take the loss as Randolph finished the game 3-3 with three runs scored and three RBI.

POSTGAME NOTES: Jason Krizan and Luis Carpio both had three hit games in Game Two for the Ponies...The two teams conclude their four-game series on Wednesday morning with first pitch at 11:35AM on CBS Sports Radio 1360 AM and on the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn. The Horizons Federal Credit Union pregame show gets underway at 11:20AM.

