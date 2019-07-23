RubberDucks Rebound to Split Doubleheader

The Akron RubberDucks were outdueled in a 3-1 game one loss, but bounced back behind a strong Adam Scott start to take game two 6-0 in a road doubleheader against the Trenton Thunder on Tuesday.

Turning Point

In game one of the doubleheader, Trenton scored two in the first on a leadoff homer from Hoy Jun Park and an RBI double by Brandon Wagner. Game two saw Akron take a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth. The Thunder threatened to get back in the game after loading the bases, but Dalbert Siri came in from the bullpen and got out of the jam to preserve the shutout.

Mound Presence

Eli Morgan started game one in his first start after the All-Star break after making his triple-A debut last week. He gave up a pair of runs in the first, allowing a Hoy Jun Park leadoff home run and then giving up another on a Brandon Wagner RBI double. Morgan cruised for the next few frames, holding the Thunder hitless in the second, third, and fourth. They would come back for one more in the fifth, and Morgan would take the loss after finishing the complete game. Adam Scott posted a great start in game two, giving up just two hits in 5.1 innings while holding the Thunder scoreless. He departed in the sixth with one out, and Jared Robinson came in and loaded the bases, but Dalbert Siri entered the game and got the Ducks out of the jam.

Duck Tales

The Akron offense was held in check by Trenton pitching through most of the first game, mustering only two hits for the game. Both came in the first, as Ernie Clement singled and was eventually brought home by Connor Marabell for the only RubberDucks run of the game. Akron would only get one more baserunner the rest of the game, a hit by pitch in the seventh. The Ducks again scored in the opening inning in game two when Trenton Brooks walked, advanced to third on a Connor Marabell single, and scored on a throwing error as Marabell stole second. Akron would put men on base in four of the next five innings, but wouldn't score again until the sixth when Andruw Monasterio led off the inning with a single and then scored on an Alex Call triple. The Ducks got four insurance runs in the seventh, with a pair coming from a Nolan Jones two-run home run.

Notebook

Akron is now 2-3-3 in doubleheaders and 1-1-3 in those played on the road ... The RubberDucks' two hits in the first game ties their lowest total of the season, while the two allowed by the Akron pitching staff in game two also ties a season low ... Adam Scott is now 4-0 with a 1.82 ERA in road games, despite holding a 9.28 home ERA ... Time of Games: 1:51/2:29 ... Attendance: 6,342.

On the Pond

The Ducks and Thunder will meet in their series finale at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in Trenton. The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on Fox Sports 1350 AM, the WARF iHeartRadio channel, and the TuneIn Radio App, and available on MiLB.TV. Akron will send Sam Hentges (1-9, 5.21) to the mound against Trenton's Brian Keller (1-1, 2.43).

