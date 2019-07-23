Harrisburg Senators Game Information and Game 1 Starting Lineup at New Hampshire

Harrisburg Senators (11-18) vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats (12-19)

Games 100 & 101 - 2nd Half Games 30 & 31 - Tuesday, July 23 at 6:05 p.m.

Northeast Delta Dental Stadium - Manchester, NH

RH Tyler Mapes (4-5, 5.40) vs. RH Yennsy Diaz (8-7, 3.97)

RH Mario Sanchez (7-3, 3.25) vs. LH Ryan Feierabend (AAA 5-5, 5.81)

Tonight's Game One Starting Lineup:

Michael A. Taylor, CF

Luis Garcia, SS

Dante Bichette, Jr., LF

Drew Ward, 3B

Tres Barrera, C

Ian Sagdal, 1B

Nick Banks, RF

Austin Davidson, DH

Luis Sardinas, 2B

Tyler Mapes, P

LAST GAME (Sunday)

Michael Taylor slugged two home runs leading the Senators to a 9-6 win Sunday afternoon over the Portland Sea Dogs at FNB Field. Taylor hit a two-run home run in the third and a three-run home in the sixth, his second and third HRs with the Sens this season. With the win the Sens earned a split in the four-game series with the Sea Dogs.

CAPITAL BEAT

After the postponement of last night's game, the Senators and New Hampshire Fisher Cats play games one and two of their three-game series tonight at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium. The teams played one another in a three-game series in May at FNB Field with the Sens taking all three games.

Harrisburg is 5-5 in their past 10 games. Overall this season they're 53-46 which would put them 1.5 games behind Bowie and tied for third place in the Western Division.

FILLIBUSTERS

The Sens are in a stretch of 14 straight games against AL opponents.

Harrisburg hasn't won a series against a team other than Richmond since taking two of three from Binghamton 6/4-6/6.

ABOUT THE OPPONENT: NEW HAMPSHIRE FISHER CATS

The Cats are the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. They play their home games at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, NH. They're first year in the Eastern League was 2004. They've won three championships, 2004, 2009 & 2018.

They're 43-55 overall this season. In July they're 8-11, hitting .248, 22 HR, 106 Runs and a 5.22 ERA.

UP NEXT

After this series with New Hampshire, the Senators visit Hadlock Field in Portland Thursday through Sunday. The two teams just played a four-game series in Harrisburg and split the four games.

MONTHLY PROGRESS

July 8-10, .239, 8 HR 77 Runs and a 4.25 ERA. June 11-16, .243 12 HR 97 Runs and a 3.21 ERA. May 13-16, .224 17 HR 103 Runs and a 4.03 ERA. April 21-4, .250 28 HR 110 Runs and a 2.66 ERA.

ROSTER INFORMATION

Harrisburg has used 50 players this season. Of the 25 active players, there are 17 that were originally drafted or signed by the Nats, 9 AA rookies, 8 players with big league experience and 20 that were in the Nats organization last year. There are also 6 players that have been on the Sens active roster all season.

LATEST TRANSACTION(S)

7/18 - RHP Brady Dragmire released by the Washington Nationals and LHP Aaron Fletcher assigned to Harrisburg from Potomac.

