Rumble Ponies Game Notes: #98 and 99 Rumble Ponies (16-17) at Reading Fightin Phils (20-12) - 5:15PM

July 23, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(16-17, 51-46), 2nd Eastern Division

(New York Mets)

READING FIGHTIN PHILS

(20-12, 59-40), 1st Eastern Division

(Philadelphia Phillies)

Tuesday - 5:15 PM

FirstEnergy Stadium - Reading, PA

GM 1: RHP Zach Lee (2-0, 0.60 ERA) vs. RHP Connor Seabold (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

GM 2: RHP Mickey Jannis (5-2, 3.02 ERA) vs. RHP Tyler Viza (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

TONIGHT: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies and the Reading Fightin Phils play a doubleheader. One of the games is a makeup from last Wednesday when their game at Binghamton was postponed due to inclement weather.

LAST TIME OUT: The Rumble Ponies won the series opener 3-2 Monday night. RHP Tommy Wilson tossed six scoreless innings, allowed two hits and struck out two on 68 pitches. It was his second straight start in which he tossed six scoreless innings. The Ponies scored two runs in the sixth on a Quinn Brodey solo homer and a Patrick Mazeika RBI single. Binghamton added another run in the eighth on a Gavin Cecchini RBI double. This was the Ponies' first win over the Fightins this season.

BRODEY HOMERS IN CONSECUTIVE GAMES PLAYED: With his leadoff home run in the sixth inning Monday night, Quinn Brodey has now homered in each of his last two games. He belted his first homer of the season on Saturday night. The lefty has 10 RBI on the season and has driven in a run in three of his last four games.

MAZEIKA RANKS THIRD IN RBI: Patrick Mazeika drove in his 52nd run of the season with an RBI single in the top of the sixth Monday night. Mazeika leads the team and sits third in the Eastern League in this category. Reading's Darick Hall leads the league with 58 RBI.

CECCHINI COMES THROUGH AGAIN: Gavin Cecchini has driven in a run in each of the last three games. He belted an RBI double in the eighth inning Monday night. Cecchini has 13 RBI since joining Binghamton on June 26.

LEE, JANNIS TO START TONIGHT: RHP Zach Lee will start for Binghamton in game one tonight. He has not allowed an earned run in either of his last two starts. With the Rumble Ponies, Lee is 2-0 with a 0.60 ERA. Righty Mickey Jannis takes the mound in game two. He is returning to the Ponies after making his second start of the year with Syracuse (AAA). Jannis holds the Binghamton franchise record for wins, starts, innings pitched and strikeouts.

WINNING ON THE ROAD: In their last 10 games away from home, the Ponies are 8-2. They are in the middle of playing 13 of 15 games on the road.

KRIZAN NAMED PLAYER OF WEEK: Jason Krizan was named the EL Player of the Week for July 15-21. He hit .462 (12-26) with five doubles, two home runs, and six RBI. Krizan reached base in all six games he played in during the week.

COMING UP: The Rumble Ponies and Fightin Phils wrap up their four-game series Wednesday morning. RHP Tony Dibrell takes the mound for the Ponies. Binghamton then returns home for eight games (four vs. Bowie and four vs. Erie).

