Erie SeaWolves at Altoona Curve - Game Notes

July 23, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release





ERIE SEAWOLVES (21-9, 2ND WEST, 3.0 GB 2nd Half) VS. ALTOONA CURVE (17-13, 3RD WEST, 7.0 GB 2nd Half)

G1: RHP MATT MANNING (7-4, 2.81 ERA) VS. RHP CODY BOLTON (0-1, 5.31 ERA)

G2: RHP LOGAN SHORE (3-7, 3.83 ERA) VS. RHP NICK ECONOMOUS (AA DEBUT)

TUESDAY, JULY 23 * 4:30 PM EDT * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

PNG FIELD * GAME #97/98 * ROAD GAME #47/48 * NIGHT GAME #71/72

Tonight, the Erie SeaWolves get set for their sixth doubleheader of the season and first against the Altoona Curve at PNG Field. In the series opener last night, the Curve used a three-run third and six shutout innings from starter Brandon Waddell to earn a 4-1 victory. The 'Wolves are now 1-for-33 with runners in scoring position in their last four games at PNG Field (all losses). In game one for Erie, Matt Manning takes the mound and is making his second start since the All-Star break. The right-hander is second behind only teammate Alex Faedo among Eastern League strikeout leaders (111) and is 1-2 with a 3.38 ERA in three starts against the Curve this season. Logan Shore goes in the tail end of the twin bill, making his first start since getting a win against Altoona on July 11 at UPMC Park. The right-hander has allowed just two earned runs in his past 19.1 innings (0.93 ERA), In those five outings, Shore has made two quality starts and three relief appearances.

Wed. July 24 at Altoona 12:00 p.m. RHP Kyle Funkhouser (1-1, 2.53 ERA) vs. LHP Domingo Robles (2-3, 5.15 ERA)

Thu., July 25 vs. Trenton 5:05 p.m. G1: LHP Tarik Skubal (0-1, 0.56 ERA) vs. RHP Nick Green (1-3, 8.05 ERA)

G2: RHP Anthony Castro (3-2, 4.43 ERA) vs. RHP Adonis Rosa (3-1, 4.60 ERA)

Fri., July 26 vs. Trenton 7:05 p.m. RHP Casey Mize (6-0, 2.05 ERA vs. RHP Nick Nelson (4-2, 3.11 ERA)

Sat., July 27 vs. Trenton 7:05 p.m. RHP Alex Faedo vs. RHP Albert Abreu (5-7, 3.72 ERA)

- INF Isaac Paredes is ranked the No. 4 overall prospect, OF Derek Hill is No. 23 and OF Jose Azocar is No. 29

- INF Sergio Alcantara is a 40-man member and is the No. 14 overall prospect

- The Erie pitching staff now boasts nine Top-30 Tigers talents (MLB Pipeline): Casey Mize is ranked the No. 1 prospect (No.1 pitching prospect in all of MiLB), Matt Manning is No. 2, Alex Faedo sits at No. 9, Kyle Funkhouser is slotted No. 10, Logan Shore is No. 15, Tarik Skubal ranks No. 17, Anthony Castro is No. 21, Zac Houston ranks No. 24, and Sandy Baez is No. 26

- In their past four games at PNG Field (all losses), Erie is now 1-for-33 with runners in scoring position

- Erie has slugged 20 home runs in their past 18 games (post All-Star break), eight have come on the road

- The SeaWolves stand at 22-23 on the road, but own the league's third-lowest road SLG (.341) & third-lowest OPS (.655)

- In 10 of their first 12 games since the All-Star break, Erie starters have gone 5.0+ IP and have struck out a league-best 77

- Today is the 20th & 21st of 22 meetings in 2019 between Erie and Altoona (11 at UPMC Park - April 4-10, June 3 - 5, July 11-14 ... 12 at PNG Field - April 29 - May 1, May 10 - 12, July 4 - 7, July 22- 24)

- The SeaWolves +61 run differential is first in the EL (+39 in second half) and the Curve's +2 is seventh (+6 in second half)

- Erie leads the Eastern League with a .248 batting average while Altoona is fourth at .243

- The 'Wolves are now tied for fourth in home runs (76) and Altoona is second-to-last (62)

- Erie has struck out 774 times (fourth-fewest in the EL) while Altoona has gone down on strikes 854 times (fourth-most)

- The SeaWolves pitching staff is third in team ERA (3.32) while the Curve staff ranks ninth (3.67)

- Erie relievers have a 3.40 ERA (10th in the EL) and Altoona has a 3.29 ERA (seventh)

- Erie pitching has held opponents to a .229 batting average which is second in the league

- Erie defense is tied for third in fielding percentage (.980) while Altoona leads the league (.984)

- Erie's overall record against Altoona since 2015 (including 2019) is 36-65 overall and 18-33 at PNG Field

