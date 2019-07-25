SeaWolves Take Game Two, Sweep Twin Bill

July 25, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release





The SeaWolves built an early lead in game two of Thursday night's doubleheader and completed the twin bill sweep with a 5-1 win at UPMC Park.

Erie took the lead in the last of the first inning against Trenton starter Janson Junk. Derek Hill led off and connected on a first pitch fastball that he put over the wall in left for a 1-0 lead. The home run for Hill was his 12th long ball of the season.

The SeaWolves struck with two outs in the third inning, adding to their lead. Jose Azocar singled up the middle to keep the inning alive for Frank Schwindel. Schwindel doubled off the wall in left, scoring Azocar from first for a 2-0 lead.

The 'Wolves took advantage of Trenton walks in the fourth. Josh Lester, Cam Gibson and Sergio Alcantara all walked to start the frame, loading the bases with no outs. Joey Morgan and Hill followed with back-to-back sacrifice flies to give Erie a 4-0 advantage.

The lone Trenton run came in the top of the fifth against Erie starter Anthony Castro. With two outs, Ben Ruta doubled and moved to third on a balk. Chris Gittens singled home Ruta making it 4-1.

Erie went back ahead by four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning as Lester led off and clobbered a solo home run to right. It was Lester's 12th home run of the season, tying him with Hill and Kody Eaves for the team lead.

Erie reliever Drew Carlton tossed the final 1.1 innings of the game, earning his 12th save in as many chances.

Castro (4-2) earned his first win since June 26. He allowed a run on seven hits with four walks and eight strikeouts in 5.2 innings.

Junk (0-1) took the loss for Trenton allowing four runs on four this with five walks and three strikeouts in 4.2 innings.

The doubleheaders sweep, coupled with a Bowie loss on Thursday, brings the SeaWolves to within a half game of the Baysox for first place in the Western Division.

The SeaWolves will look to match their longest winning streak of the season (six games) on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. Righty Casey Mize (6-0, 2.05 ERA) takes the mound for Erie in his first UPMC Park start since returning from the Injured List. Mize will be opposed by RHP Nick Nelson.

FRIDAY, JULY 26 - Gates open at 6 p.m. | First pitch at 7:05 p.m.

SnowWolves Winter Hat Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will receive an Erie SnowWolves winter cap presented by Ariens Company.

Christmas in July: UPMC Park becomes a winter wonderland as we celebrate Christmas in July presented by Ariens Company. As part of the festivities, one fan will win a new Ariens snowblower and another fan will have the chance to win a $500 flight credit on Allegiant Air, the official airline of Minor League Baseball.

Erie SnowWolves: The SeaWolves will be transformed into the Erie SnowWolves for one night only. The team will wear special SnowWolves jerseys and caps on the field and the jerseys will be auctioned off during the game. Presented by Ariens Company.

Happy Hour: Fans can enjoy $3 specials on select domestic draft beers exclusively in the Bud Light Beer Garden until the game starts.

Pre-Game Autograph Session: Before the game, fans can meet C. Wolf and a SeaWolves player in the Team Store to get an autograph thanks to Plyler Entry Systems.

Fast Play Friday: Fans 18 & older can listen for the Fast Play Friday key word to text to win great prizes courtesy of the Pennsylvania Lottery.

