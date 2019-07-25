Curve to Hold Friedreich's Ataxia Awareness Night on July 27

CURVE, Pa. - The Altoona Curve will host Friedreich's Ataxia Awareness Night at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Saturday, July 27 to raise support for the Friedreich's Ataxia Research Alliance.

Fans will be able to contribute to the cause with a Mystery Ball Sale at the ballpark and can enter a raffle for an autographed baseball signed by current Pittsburgh Pirates and Curve alumni.

The Curve's cause for awareness of the life-shortening, degenerative neuro-muscular disorder stems from two young fans, Brennen and Cameron Yingling, that were diagnosed with Friedreich's Ataxia last year. Brennen, 12, and Cameron, 10, have served as honorary coaches alongside Curve manager Michael Ryan during the 2019 season.

"For them to come in as much as they have this year has been uplifting," said Ryan. "They bring us much more, I believe, much more than what we are bringing them. To watch them come and enjoy being here is a true inspiration. If we can get what they're going through off their minds, for just a little bit, we're doing our jobs."

Brennen and Cameron have helped lead the Yingling family seek out more answers about Friedreich's Ataxia and lead the charge for a cure.

"When we received the initial diagnosis," said the boys' father, Brad, "as parents, we were in shock. The boys' reaction was, 'What can I do to help find a cure?'"

"Up until last year, we never even knew that Friedreich's Ataxia existed," Brad continued. "We want awareness for those who struggle day in and day out with this debilitating condition for which there is no treatment or cure. Vital funding is needed for critical research to develop potential life changing treatment for FA and other neuro-muscular disorders."

"The Curve have already done so much for our boys and we are extremely humbled and thankful for everything."

Mystery Balls will be sold for $10 each. Each ball is autographed and placed in a brown bag to mask the identity of the signer, making each ball purchased a mystery to the buyer. Signed baseballs by Hall of Famers Frank Thomas and Brooks Robinson in addition to Major Leaguers Mark Melancon, Keith Foulke, Freddy Sanchez and more are up for sale.

In addition to the Mystery Ball Sale at the ballpark on July 27, fans can enter a digital raffle on the LiveSource App for $5 per entry for the current Pirates Curve alumni autographed baseball from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Curve will hold additional LiveSource raffles from August 11-17 for a signed Altoona Curve Ghost Bustin' jersey signed and worn by ESPN SportsCenter host Matt Berrie and Elle Duncan and for a 75th Anniversary of D-Day bat autographed by the entire Curve roster. Entries for the jersey and bat raffles will be $3 each.

All of the proceeds from the Mystery Ball Sale and LiveSource raffles on July 27 and August 11-17 will benefit the Friedreich's Ataxia Research Alliance. To learn more about FARA and Friedreich's Ataxia, CLICK HERE.

Friedreich's Ataxia Awareness Night will complement the Newman & Kramer dual bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,000 fans to Saturday's game, presented by Nuts For You. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. with the ballpark gates opening at 5 p.m. for the Curve versus the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

