Harrisburg Senators Game Information and Starting Lineup at Portland

Harrisburg Senators (14-18) vs. Portland Sea Dogs (16-18)

Game 103 - 2nd Half Game 33 - Thursday, July 25 at 7:00 p.m.

Hadlock Field - Portland, ME

RH Andrew Lee (0-0, 2.77) vs. LH Daniel McGrath (2-0, 1.64)

Tonight's Senators Starting Lineup:

Michael A. Taylor, CF

Luis Garcia, 2B

Adrian Sanchez, SS

Drew Ward, 3B

Tres Barrera, C

Ian Sagdal, 1B

Dante Bichette, Jr., DH

Nick Banks, RF

Rafael Bautista, LF

Andrew Lee, P

LAST GAME

The Senators rallied for five runs in the ninth inning to defeat the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 5-3 Wednesday night in New Hampshire. The Senators trailed 3-0 into the ninth before tallying the five runs on five hits including four straight hits to open the inning. The big swing was a two-run triple by Nick Banks giving the Sens a 4-3 lead. With the win they finished the three-game sweep of the Fisher Cats and also took all six games against the Cats in the season series.

CAPITAL BEAT

The Senators and Portland Sea Dogs play the first game of a four-game series tonight at Hadlock Field. The teams split a four-game series at FNB Field last week.

Harrisburg is 6-4 in their past 10 games. Overall this season they're 56-46 which would put them one-half game behind Bowie and Erie and in third place in the Western Division.

Tonight's Senators starting pitcher is RH Andrew Lee. He went five innings in his last outing July 20 against Portland. He made 11 starts for Potomac this season with his last start coming June 29 at Carolina. Overall this season he's 2-5 with a 3.35 ERA in 20 games, 11 starts. He's 25-years-old and was select in the 11th round of the 2015 draft by the Nats out of Tennessee. He hit HRs his JR season at Tennessee.

FILLIBUSTERS

The Sens are in a stretch of 14 straight games against AL opponents.

The current four-game winning streak is their longest streak since winning four straight in late May.

Harrisburg has scored 5+ runs in their past four games, the first time this year they've done it.

ABOUT THE OPPONENT: PORTLAND SEA DOGS

The Dogs are the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. They play their home games at Hadlock Field in Portland, ME. They're first year in the Eastern League was 1994. They've been an affiliate of the Red Sox since 2003. They won their lone Eastern League Championship in 2006.

They're 43-58 this season. In July they're 13-10, hitting .247, 14 HR, 104 Runs and a 3.05 ERA.

UP NEXT

After an off day Monday, the Senators open a three-game series at FNB Field against the Akron RubberDucks.

MONTHLY PROGRESS

July 11-10, .247, 10 HR 98 Runs and a 3.93 ERA. June 11-16, .243 12 HR 97 Runs and a 3.21 ERA. May 13-16, .224 17 HR 103 Runs and a 4.03 ERA. April 21-4, .250 28 HR 110 Runs and a 2.66 ERA.

ROSTER INFORMATION

Harrisburg has used 50 players this season. Of the 25 active players, there are 17 that were originally drafted or signed by the Nats, 9 AA rookies, 8 players with big league experience and 20 that were in the Nats organization last year. There are also 6 players that have been on the Sens active roster all season.

