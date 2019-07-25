Sea Dogs Game Notes July 25th vs. Harrisburg

July 25, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: LHP Daniel McGrath (2-0, 1.64)

Harrisburg: RHP Andrew Lee (0-0, 2.77)

NEWS AND NOTES

WE WELCOME IN THE SENATORS: The Portland Sea Dogs continue their seven-game homestand on Thursday night, taking on the Harrisburg Senators (Nationals affiliate) in the opener of a four-game series at Hadlock Field...Portland and Harrisburg are meeting for the second straight weekend, and the two clubs split a four-game on July 18-21 at FNB Field...Tonight starts a 16-game stretch for the 'Dogs against the Western Division.

FELL A RUN SHORT: Hartford righty Matt Dennis yielded nine hits over six scoreless frames as the 'Dogs fell 3-2 on Wednesday afternoon...Trailing 3-0 in the seventh, Joey Curletta nailed a two-out, two-run single...Bryan Mata (1-3) took the loss, giving up just two runs (one earned) on four hits over six innings pitched...Portland had 13 hits, including a 4-for-5 performance from Jarren Duran...Scott Griggs fanned Bobby Dalbec in the ninth to earn his seventh save.

