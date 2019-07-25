Rumble Ponies Game Notes #101: Rumble Ponies (17-19, 52-48) vs. Bowie Baysox (26-7, 56-45) - 6:35PM

July 25, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(17-19, 52-48), T-2nd Eastern Division

(New York Mets)

BOWIE BAYSOX

(26-7, 56-45), 1st Western Division

(Baltimore Orioles)

Thursday - 6:35 PM

NYSEG Stadium - Binghamton, NY

LHP Kevin Smith (1-0, 3.18 ERA) vs. LHP Zac Lowther (11-5, 2.64 ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

TONIGHT: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Bowie Baysox begin a four-game series at NYSEG Stadium. This is the start of an eight-game homestand.

LAST TIME OUT: The Rumble Ponies fell to the Reading Fightin Phils 8-6 Wednesday in the finale of their four-game series. Reading scored four in the first inning and two in the second. After trailing 8-2, the Ponies scored two in the seventh and two in the ninth. Gavin Cecchini, Quinn Brodey and Jason Krizan each homered in the game.

THOMPSON TALLIES THREE HITS: David Thompson registered three hits against Reading Wednesday. He went 3-5 with a run scored. He has registered a hit in eight of his last nine games, including belting four home runs and driving in nine runs.

PONIES HIT 14 HOME RUNS OVER ROAD TRIP: Over the eight-game road trip through Akron and Reading, the Rumble Ponies belted 14 homers. They started the road trip ranked last in the Eastern League and now sit in a tie for eighth with 69 on the year. Binghamton hit a season-high six homers at Canal Park on Saturday.

KRIZAN HITS 10TH HOME RUN: Jason Krizan belted a two-run homer in the seventh inning Wednesday. He is one of three Rumble Ponies with at least 10 home runs and trails Patrick Mazeika and Barrett Barnes, who each have 12.

PONIES RETURN HOME: The Rumble Ponies just completed a stretch where they played 13 of 15 games on the road. They went 9-4 in the games away from home and finished the most recent road trip 5-3. The Ponies lost both games at NYSEG Stadium.

RED HOT BAYSOX: Bowie is 26-6 in the second half, the best record of any team in the Eastern League since the records reset. The Baysox have won 15 of their last 18 games. They just completed a three-game sweep at Richmond, where they allowed just one run over the three contests. The Baysox have won 14 consecutive series. Their last series loss came at home vs. Hartford (5/31-6/2).

BOWIE'S LIGHTS OUT PITCHING: The Baysox own the top three spots in the league for ERA. Today's starter for the Bowie, Zac Lowther, ranks third in ERA (2.64) and leads the EL in wins (11) and opponents' batting average (.190). He was named EL Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 13-19.

KRIZAN NAMED PLAYER OF WEEK: Jason Krizan was named the EL Player of the Week for July 15-21. He hit .462 (12-26) with five doubles, two home runs, and six RBI. Krizan reached base in all six games he played in during the week.

COMING UP: The Rumble Ponies and the Baysox continue their four-game series Friday night. First pitch Friday evening is at 7:05PM.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.