Erie SeaWolves vs. Trenton Thunder - Game Notes

ERIE SEAWOLVES (24-9, 2ND WEST, 2.0 GB 2nd Half) VS. TRENTON THUNDER (16-18, T2ND EAST, 5.5 GB)

Tonight, Erie gets set for their seventh doubleheader of the season and second against the Trenton Thunder at UPMC Park. Since an 0-4 start in doubleheaders, the 'Wolves have won seven of their past nine games in twin bills. Erie is coming off of a 6-2 road trip while Trenton enters having won four of five. Tarik Skubal takes the mound in game one for the SeaWolves and has allowed three earned runs in his past 46 innings (Class-A Lakeland + Erie). In his last start on July 19 at Richmond, Skubal set a career-high with 13 strikeouts across six scoreless innings. The 22-year old left-hander has struck out 34 batters through his first 16 Double-A innings (19.1 K/9). Anthony Castro goes in game two and is coming off of a loss in his last outing on July 20 against the Flying Squirrels. After retiring the first nine batters of the game, Castro allowed four earned runs on three hits and three walks in his fourth and final inning. As a starter this season, Castro is 3-1 with a 3.21 ERA in 12 starts (53.1 IP). Nick Green gets the nod for Trenton in game one and is making his second appearance against Erie. In his first outing (relief) on April 5, the right-hander surrendered seven earned runs on eight hits in 2.2 innings. Janson Junk makes his Double-A debut in game two for the Thunder after logging a 3-5 record and 4.54 ERA in 17 appearances (nine starts) for Class- A Tampa Bay. The right-hander was a 22nd selection in 2017 by New York out of Seattle University.

Fri., July 26 vs. Trenton 7:05 p.m. RHP Casey Mize (6-0, 2.05 ERA vs. RHP Nick Nelson (4-2, 3.11 ERA)

Sat., July 27 vs. Trenton 7:05 p.m. RHP Alex Faedo (5-6, 3.82 ERA) vs. TBD

Sun., July 28 vs. Trenton 1:35 p.m RHP Matt Manning (7-4, 2.82 ERA) vs. RHP Rony Garcia (2-9, 4.63 ERA)

Mon., July 29 vs. Trenton 12:05 p.m. RHP Kyle Funkhouser (2-1, 2.04 ERA) vs. RHP Brian Keller (1-1, 2.43 ERA)

- INF Isaac Paredes is ranked the No. 4 overall prospect, OF Derek Hill is No. 23 and OF Jose Azocar is No. 29

- INF Sergio Alcantara is a 40-man member and is the No. 14 overall prospect

- The Erie pitching staff now boasts nine Top-30 Tigers talents (MLB Pipeline): Casey Mize is ranked the No. 1 prospect (No.1 SP prospect in all of MiLB), Matt Manning is No. 2, Alex Faedo sits at No. 9, Kyle Funkhouser is slotted No. 10, Logan Shore is No. 15, Tarik Skubal ranks No. 17, Anthony Castro is No. 21, Zac Houston ranks No. 24, and Sandy Baez (IL) is No. 26

- Isaac Paredes has reached safely in 23 straight games, currently the second-longest streak in the EL (C. Perez, BOW, 25)

- Erie is now 10-2 in their last 12 games and seven victories have been by three runs or less

- Erie has slugged 23 home runs in their past 15 games (post All-Star break), 11 came on the road

- In 12 of their first 15 games since the All-Star break, Erie starters have gone 5.0+ IP and have struck out a league-best 83

- Tonight are the ninth and 10th of 14 meetings in 2019 (seven at UPMC park - April 4-7 & July 27-29... seven at Arm & Hammer Park - April 26-28 & June 7-9)

- The SeaWolves +67 run differential is first in the EL (+45 in second half) and the Thunder's -6 is eighth (-21 in second half)

- Erie is second in the Eastern League with a .248 batting average while Trenton is eighth at .238

- The 'Wolves are now third in home runs (80) and the Thunder are sixth (73)

- Erie has struck out 796 times (fourth-fewest in the EL) while Trenton has gone down on strikes 860 times (fifth-most)

- The SeaWolves pitching staff is third in team ERA (3.30) while the Thunder staff ranks sixth (3.61)

- Erie relievers have a 3.45 ERA (10th in the EL) and Trenton has a 3.07 ERA (fourth)

- Erie pitching has held opponents to a .229 batting average which is tied for best in the league

- Erie defense is tied for second in fielding percentage (.981) while Trenton is second-to-last in the league (.976)

- The SeaWolves went 5-6 vs. the Thunder in 2018 and 2-6 at UPMC Park

