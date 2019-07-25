Squirrels, Lawson Limit Curve to One Run in Series Opener

July 25, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release





CURVE, Pa. - After jumping out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning, the Altoona Curve bats went silent in a 3-1 loss to the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Thursday at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The Curve (52-49, 17-17) stranded six baserunners across the final eight innings against the Flying Squirrels (37-64, 14-20), who knock 10 hits in the win.

In the first, Mitchell Tolman singled on the first pitch from Flying Squirrels starter Brandon Lawson (Win, 4-5). A Bralin Jackson ground out moved Tolman to second and he later stole third. With two outs, Logan Hill blooped a double to right for the Curve's only run.

Richmond tied the game in the top of the third when leadoff batter Bryce Johnson doubled off of Curve starter Pedro Vasquez (Loss, 6-2). Third baseman Peter Maris moved him to third with a single, and Jacob Heyward scored Johnson with a base hit.

The Flying Squirrels took the lead permanently in the top of the fourth. After recording two quick outs and an 0-2 count on pitcher Lawson, Vasquez threw eight straight balls, walking two batters. Johnson then hit an RBI single to break the tie, which chased Vasquez from the game after allowing two runs. Curve reliever Yeudy Garcia got the Curve out of the jam and gave up one hit over 2.1 innings of work.

Richmond extended their lead in the top of the seventh when Gio Brusa hit a run-scoring single off of Joel Cesar, bringing Jalen Miller across the plate, who reached on a walk.

Lawson allowed seven hits in his six innings of work. Richmond reliever Tyler Cyr threw two perfect frames before Melvin Adon (Save, 14) sat the Curve down in order in the ninth to pick up the save.

Jason Delay led the Curve with two hits, reaching base three times in the contest in addition to a walk. Richmond had four players with multi-hits.

The Curve and Flying Squirrels continue their series on Friday night, with first pitch set for 7 p.m. In a battle of southpaws, the Curve will send Sean Brady (3-8, 4.74) to the mound to face Richmond's Caleb Baragar (2-3, 3.62).

The Curve and Flying Squirrels continue their series on Friday night, with first pitch set for 7 p.m. In a battle of southpaws, the Curve will send Sean Brady (3-8, 4.74) to the mound to face Richmond's Caleb Baragar (2-3, 3.62).

