Seattle Recalls Kole Lind, Assigns Antoine Bibeau to Allen

February 24, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







Kole Lind is headed back to the West Coast, as the Kraken have recalled the forward from Charlotte.

Lind currently leads the Checkers in scoring with 33 points (16g, 17a) in 42 games and has been on a tear as of late - registering a point in seven straight games and racking up 18 over his last 16 games. The 23-year-old rejoins Seattle, where he has posted one assist in four games this season.

Additionally, the Kraken have assigned Antoine Bibeau to the ECHL's Allen Americans. The netminder has been serving as a third goal during his most recent stint with Charlotte, and now returns to an Americans squad where he is 7-3-1 with a 2.69 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage.

The Checkers have also released Blake Siebenaler from his PTO. The blue liner appeared in 14 games for Charlotte and recorded one assist.

The Checkers are preparing to hit the road for an extended road trip that kicks off Friday in Providence.

