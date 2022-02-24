Red-Hot T-Birds Host Two Games this Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (27-14-5-2) continue their season-long five-game homestand on Friday and Saturday nights as they welcome the Hartford Wolf Pack (23-15-4-2) and Charlotte Checkers (26-18-3-0) respectively. Both games will drop the puck at 7:05 p.m. inside the MassMutual Center.

Friday's I-91 rivalry matchup will be the 10th of 12 season meetings between the T-Birds and Wolf Pack. The season series has been closely contested to date, with Springfield winning five of the first nine contests, including the last two consecutively. Thunderbirds captain Tommy Cross provided the overtime heroics in a 3-2 win on Feb. 4 at the MassMutual Center, and Springfield followed that up with a 4-2 win on Feb. 11 in Hartford behind a phenomenal 27-save effort from netminder Joel Hofer. James Neal scored twice in his T-Birds debut to catapult Springfield past the Wolf Pack that night.

The Thunderbirds will look to continue their longstanding home-ice success over the Wolf Pack. Dating back to the T-Birds' affiliation with the Florida Panthers, Springfield has won 16 of the last 20 meetings against Hartford inside the Thunderdome.

Saturday night marks the second visit from the Checkers this season. Springfield erased a two-goal second-period deficit on Oct. 31 to defeat Charlotte by a final of 5-3. The T-Birds and Checkers split a two-game series at the Bojangles' Coliseum on Jan. 18 and Jan. 20, with the teams trading 4-2 victories. Like Springfield, Charlotte has played some of its best hockey of late, earning points in their previous five games entering Friday's action.

The Thunderbirds enter the weekend sitting atop the Atlantic Division while holding the fifth-best record in the 31-team AHL (.635 points percentage). Their six-game point streak (5-0-0-1) is their longest since going nine straight games with at least one point (7-0-2-0) to begin the regular season.

Saturday's affair also marks Military Appreciation Night presented by King Gray Coach Lines. The T-Birds will sport specialty, military-inspired jerseys for the evening. Tickets are available online or by calling the T-Birds front office.

