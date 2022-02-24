Moose Reassign Pair of Defencemen

February 24, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team reassigned defenceman Hayden Shaw to the ECHL's Trois-Rivières Lions. The team also reassigned defenceman Tristan Pomerleau to the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers.

Hayden Shaw

Defenceman

Born June 5, 1996 -- Hamilton, Mont.

Height 5.11 -- Weight 194 -- Shoots L

Shaw, 25, appeared in four games with the Moose and registered one assist. The defenceman also has seven assists in nine games with Trois-Rivières this season. Shaw spent the previous campaign with Manitoba and recorded six points (2G, 4A) over the course of 21 games. His AHL totals, all with the Moose, stand at seven points (2G, 5A) in 34 games.

Tristan Pomerleau

Defenceman

Born June 22, 1996 -- Riviere-du-Loup, Que.

Height 5.11 -- Weight 201 -- Shoots L

Pomerleau, 25, has appeared in two Moose games on the campaign. The defenceman also has nine points (1G, 8A) in 24 games with Newfoundland this season. Pomerleau made his AHL debut with the Laval Rocket during the 2020-21 campaign, playing in one contest.

The Moose take on the Chicago Wolves at Canada Life Centre on Saturday and Sunday in a pair of 2 p.m. matinees. Tickets for Country Music Day (Saturday) and Cole Perfetti Bobblehead Day (Sunday) are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.

Single-game tickets for the 2021-22 season are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS. Visit MooseHockey.com/PACKAGES for more information on the benefits of being a Manitoba Moose Seat Holder.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.