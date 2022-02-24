Dallas Stars Recall Forward Riley Tufte from Texas

February 24, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled forward Riley Tufte from the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Tufte, 23, has appeared in five NHL games this season, recording five hits and one blocked shot in 7:19 time on ice per game. The forward made his NHL debut on Nov. 13, 2021 against Philadelphia. Tufte has also posted 17 points (10-7=17) in 37 AHL contests with Texas in 2021-22, is fifth on the team with ten goals, and tied for first with a +8 rating.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound native of Coon Rapids, Minn. was selected by Dallas in the first round (25th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.