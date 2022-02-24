Villalta Lifts Reign over Henderson

February 24, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign (28-9-3-3) got ahead with goals in each of the first two periods and held the lead with an excellent performance by goaltender Matt Villalta to defeat the Henderson Silver Knights (23-16-2-1) by a 4-1 score Wednesday night at the Orleans Arena. Forward Tyler Madden led the way offensively with a goal and an assist, while Jaret-Anderson-Dolan, Martin Frk and TJ Tynan also found the back of the net in the victory.

Villalta turned aside 31 shots en route to his 18th win of the season. Ontario increased their overall points percentage to 0.721 which is good for second place in the Pacific Division and third overall in the AHL.

The Silver Knights had multiple grade-A chances in the opening minute but were unable to take an early lead after one look hit the post and another was stopped by Matt Villalta.

Then after the first penalty of the game was assessed to Henderson's Sven Baertschi for tripping Tyler Madden, the Reign went to work on their top-ranked power play to take a 1-0 advantage on the scoreboard. A shot by Jordan Spence from the right point was first deflected by Gabriel Vilardi and then went off the stick of Jaret Anderson-Dolan before finding the back of the net at 16:35 of the period. Anderson-Dolan now leads the Reign and ranks second in the AHL with 11 power play goals, while Jordan Spence earned his 20th power play assist and 32nd helper overall on the season.

Then just 1:06 into the second, Martin Frk blasted a one-timer past Henderson goaltender Jiri Patera for his team-leading 25th tally of the 2021-22 season. Frk's goal total also ranks second in the AHL and this one came with assists by Madden and defender Helge Grans.

Villalta had to turn away a breakaway chance by Silver Knights' forward Paul Cotter, as well as multiple looks for Henderson's power play after a high-sticking call to Rasmus Kupari late in the second, but he successfully kept the Reign in front by two as the game headed to the third period.

The Reign found themselves on the power play after a high-sticking call the other way on Henderson early in the third and Madden capitalized, blasting a shot by Patera to make it 3-0 with his 14th goal of the season. Assists on the goal, which came at 4:28 of the period were credited to forward Vladimir Tkachev and defenseman Christian Wolanin.

Henderson responded quickly, cutting its deficit back to two goals less than a minute later on a deflection by Pavel Dorofeyev at 5:01, but the Silver Knights were unable to get any closer during the remainder of the contest.

Tynan secured the final blow to Henderson's chances, scoring his 10th goal of the season into an empty net with 90 seconds to play from Kupari and defenseman Cameron Gaunce. Tynan is now two points away from 60 on the season in just 37 outings during 2021-22 and ranks second in the AHL in overall scoring.

Ontario finished 2-for-3 on the man-advantage and held Henderson without a power play goal on the night on three opportunities. Patera ended with 19 stops in a losing effort for the Silver Knights.

Chris Hajt

On the play of Matt Villalta in the win

Yeah, he played excellent. Really timely saves, some breakaways, really good especially on our first penalty kill we thought he made some really big saves there where we needed them and really happy for him. He just gave us a really steady, solid effort.

On the importance of staying out of the penalty box on the road

For sure. If you take too many penalties it kind of gets you out of your rhythm as a group and shortens the bench and you don't want that to happen. Discipline's important. Obviously we were shorthanded a little bit in certain parts of the game, but our penalty kill did a good job, Villalta was there when we needed him to be and we'll take it.

On the play of Tyler Madden in the game

Tyler's playing some excellent hockey right now at both ends of the rink. He plays within the system first and foremost, he's a very intelligent player, and he's playing with a lot of confidence right now at both ends of the rink. He had a beautiful assist and a great goal on the power play, he's getting trusted minutes in 5-on-6 play when we're protecting a lead, or penalty killing so he's doing a little bit of everything for us right now and we're really happy for him that he's having that success. Good for him.

On what's gone well in Henderson, winning all three games there this season

As a group we know that they have a really good team down there. They play hard, they're a very talented team and you need to make sure that you're ready to play against them because they're a dangerous hockey club and we've had some important games here standings-wise at moments and we'll take it. It's nice to win on the road and certainly winning today was important.

Ontario returns to action on Saturday evening in Tucson when they face the Roadrunners at 6 p.m. PST.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.