Blue Jackets Recall Forward Emil Bemstrom, Defenseman Jake Christiansen from Monsters

February 24, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the Blue Jackets recalled forward Emil Bemstrom and defenseman Jake Christiansen from the Monsters. In 13 appearances for Columbus this season, Bemstrom posted 2-2-4 with two penalty minutes and a -1 rating and added 1-1-2 with two penalty minutes and a -3 rating in four appearances for Cleveland. Christiansen contributed an even rating in three appearances for the Blue Jackets this year and added 6-20-26 with 19 penalty minutes and a -9 rating in 38 appearances for the Monsters.

A 5'10", 194 lb. right-shooting native of Nykoping, Sweden, Bemstrom, 22, was selected by Columbus in the fourth round (117th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft and tallied 15-14-29 with ten penalty minutes and a -9 rating in 89 career NHL appearances, all for the Blue Jackets, spanning parts of three seasons from 2019-22. Bemstrom notched 8-9-17 with two penalty minutes and a +2 rating in 16 Liiga appearances for HIFK Helsinki in 2020-21 and added 23-12-35 with eight penalty minutes and a +9 rating in 52 SHL appearances for Leksands IF and Djurgardens IF spanning the 2016-17 and 2018-19 seasons. Bemstom was named the SHL's Rookie of the Year in 2016-17 and represented Sweden in the 2018-19 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.

A 6'1", 194 lb. left-shooting native of West Vancouver, BC, Christiansen, 22, tallied 9-32-41 with 33 penalty minutes and a -10 rating in 75 career AHL appearances for the Stockton Heat and Cleveland during a portion of the 2019-20 season and the 2020-21 and 2021-22 campaigns. In five WHL seasons with the Everett Silvertips from 2015-20, Christiansen registered 50-102-152 with 114 penalty minutes and a +84 rating. In 2019-20, Christiansen was named to the WHL's Second All-Star Team. He signed a three-year entry-level contract with Columbus on March 4, 2020.

