Barracuda Start Slow, Fall to Condors 6-3

February 24, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (15-28-1-0) allowed three goals in the first 10 minutes on Wednesday at the SAP Center and were downed by the Bakersfield Condors (21-12-4-4), 6-3. The loss was the first this season at home against the Condors. The Barracuda have now dropped four-straight at home.

- Jayden Halbgewachs (13, 14) reached 30 points on the season, notching two goals in the losing effort. The fourth year forward has three points (2+1=3) in his last two games.

- Lane Pederson had two assists in his Barracuda debut after being reassigned on Tuesday.

- Nick Merkley (8) sniped his second goal in as many games after a 13-game scoreless drought.

- The Barracuda went 2-for-5 on the power play and are now 6-for-13 on the man-advantage at home versus Bakersfield.

- Stuart Skinner (9-1-3) notched the win and is now 15-2 lifetime against the Barracuda and 7-2 in San Jose.

The Barracuda are back on the ice on next Wed., Mar. 2 at Sharks Ice against the Bakersfield Condors at 7 p.m.

Join the Battery:

Follow Frenzy to the 4,200-seat, two-story spectator arena which will serve as the new home for the San Jose Barracuda! The state-of-the-art facility will include 12 suites, eight loge boxes, one theatre suite, a 46-person party deck, three bar locations (with one at ice level), seven food concession stations, and two team merchandise stores. Join "The Battery" to become an exclusive member at the new facility!

A battery is a group or school of Barracuda. They ambush their predators and rely on their stealth and speed to capture their prey. As a member of the Battery, you are part of an exclusive group, and a key cog to the team's home-ice advantage. Beyond just access to all home games, you'll get food, beverage, ticket, and merchandise discounts, along with access to exclusive events with the players and at the facility.

Interested in more information, email sales@sjbarracuda.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.