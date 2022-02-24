Griffins to Host Iowa on Star Wars Night

Friday, March 4, 2022 vs. Iowa Wild

Presented by Comerica Bank

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members).

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: Every Friday, enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., while supplies last. The $2 promotions will be served at stand one in the lobby, the stand next to section A on the concourse, and at the Hops & Vines stand located next to section 120.

Free Ride Friday on The Rapid: Ride the Rapid to and from any Friday game and enjoy a complimentary fare by showing your ticket to that night's game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

Saturday, March 5, 2022 vs. Iowa Wild

Star Wars Night presented by DTE

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members).

Star Wars Night presented by DTE: Over 20 costumed characters from Great Lakes Garrison will be roaming the arena and interacting with fans. In addition to light sabers being sold on the concourse, a photo area will be set up for fans to get their picture taken with their favorite characters for a small donation. Light saber and photo proceeds will benefit the Griffins Youth Foundation. Star Wars-themed games can be found on the concourse in Amway Section A.

Griff Vader Bobblehead: Griff Vader bobbleheads can be purchased for $10 in Amway Section A on the concourse. All proceeds benefit the Griffins Youth Foundation.

WXSP-TV: WXSP is the exclusive live in-market television partner for the Griffins, televising this game and nine others this season. A sister station to WOOD TV8 and WOTV, WXSP can be found on all local cable systems as well as a series of low-power channels across the region, including in Grand Rapids (WOLP channel 27), Holland (WOHO ch. 33), Muskegon (WOMS ch. 29), Kalamazoo (WOKZ ch. 50) and Battle Creek (WOBC ch. 14).

Buddy's Pizza Friends & Family 4-Packs: Available for all Saturday games, each pack includes four tickets, one four square cheese pizza at Buddy's Pizza, and $20 in concession cash for a great low price. Visit griffinshockey.comf4p or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2. Continuing this season, fans may use their concession cash to purchase healthy choice menu options at the stand located outside of section 126, including low-fat yogurt, apples, oranges, granola bars and smoothies.

