Abbotsford Canucks Return Home to 100% Capacity

February 24, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release







The Abbotsford Canucks return home with two games this weekend, and with provincial restrictions recently lifted, the Abbotsford Centre will be operating at 100% capacity for both games against the Pacific Division-leading Stockton Heat (Calgary Flames affiliate).

The Canucks open a two-game series versus Stockton on Friday, February 25 at 7:00pm and wrap up the series with an afternoon clash on Sunday, February 27 at 4:00pm. Tickets for both games are available now at tickets.abbotsfordcanucks.ca.

Coming off a successful three-game road trip (2-1-0-0) and a 6-1-0-0 stretch that included a season-high six-game winning streak where Abbotsford outscored their opponents 33-12, the team is sitting solidly in a playoff spot in the Pacific Division entering the final stretch.

Canucks forward Sheldon Dries is enjoying a terrific first season in Abbotsford, ranking 2nd among all AHL skaters in goals (26) and 8th in points (44), each of which are new career-highs. Linemate Sheldon Rempal has also been on a tear recently, registering 11 points (4-7-11) in his last six games, highlighted by a five-point outing on February 7 vs Tucson.

At the other end of the ice, Abbotsford Canucks netminder Spencer Martin has a stellar 10-1-2-2 record to go along with a 2.37 goals-against average and .920 save percentage and has won each of his last five starts.

The Abby Canucks look forward to welcoming you back to the Abbotsford Centre on Friday for their first full-capacity game since December 5 when fans were treated to a 5-2 win over the San Jose Barracuda.

Tickets to the remainder of Canucks regular season home schedule for the team's inaugural season can be purchased online now at tickets.abbotsfordcanucks.com.

