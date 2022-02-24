Amerks Announce Updated Broadcast Schedule

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans, in conjunction with the Sinclair Broadcast Group, announced today an updated broadcast schedule for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

Seven more home games remain on the Amerks current broadcast schedule on CW Rochester, including three live events and four tape-delayed games.

Rochester's next live broadcast, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 26 against the Toronto Marlies, will now begin at 2:30 p.m. to accommodate the game time change from 3:05 p.m. to 2:35 p.m. It will precede the National Lacrosse League contest between the Rochester Knighthawks and Buffalo Bandits, which will also air live on CW Rochester later in the evening.

Additionally, Rochester's game against the Cleveland Monsters on Saturday, Mar. 19 will now replace the game on Sunday, Mar. 27 against the Bridgeport Islanders on the broadcast schedule.

The four-remaining tape-delayed games will be available for viewing starting at noon the following day.

Games are available to Spectrum cable subscribers on channel 16, DirecTV customers on channel 14 and over the air on channel 13.2 and will continue to be simulcast with the Amerks radio broadcasts on The Fan Rochester.

The remaining 2021-22 broadcast schedule is as follows, subject to change:

Date Time Opponent Live/Tape-Delayed Airtime

Saturday, Feb. 26 2:30 p.m. Toronto Marlies LIVE LIVE

Saturday, Mar. 19 6:05 p.m. Cleveland Monsters Tape-Delayed Sunday, Mar. 20 at 12 p.m.

Friday, Mar. 25 7:05 p.m. Toronto Marlies Tape-Delayed Saturday, Mar. 26 at 12 p.m.

Friday, Apr. 15 7:05 p.m. Belleville Senators Tape-Delayed Saturday, Apr. 16 at 12 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 16 7:00 p.m. Hartford Wolf Pack LIVE LIVE

Saturday, Apr. 23 7:00 p.m. Cleveland Monsters LIVE LIVE

Friday, Apr. 29 7:05 p.m. Utica Comets Tape-Delayed Saturday, Apr. 30 at 12 p.m.

Amerks single-game tickets for the 2021-22 season, which start as low as just $10, are available for purchase online at www.amerks.com/tickets or by calling 585-454-5335.

