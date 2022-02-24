Brett Leason Re-Assigned to Hershey
February 24, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that they have re-assigned forward Brett Leason to Hershey.
Leason, 22, has scored one goal in six games with the Bears this season. He made his NHL debut on Oct. 29 against the Arizona Coyotes and has recorded six points (3g, 3a) in 35 games with Washington this season.
The Calgary, Alberta, native recorded 20 points (9g, 11a) in 33 games during the 2020-21 season with the Chocolate and White. Leason surpassed his rookie point total of 14 (3g, 11a) set in 2019-20 in 17 fewer games in 2020-21, while also tripling his goal total. Leason ranked fourth on Hershey in goals and points and second in shots (74).
The Bears return to action on the road on Friday versus the Utica Comets at 7 p.m. The game may be heard on the Highmark Bears Radio Network and viewed on AHLTV.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 24, 2022
- Dallas Stars Recall Forward Riley Tufte from Texas - Texas Stars
- Griffins to Host Iowa on Star Wars Night - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Brett Leason Re-Assigned to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Seattle Recalls Kole Lind, Assigns Antoine Bibeau to Allen - Charlotte Checkers
- Abbotsford Canucks Return Home to 100% Capacity - Abbotsford Canucks
- Laval Rocket to Host 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - AHL
- Monsters Annual Black Heritage Celebration Highlights Weekend Homestand - Cleveland Monsters
- Moose Launch 2022 Autism Acceptance Campaign - Manitoba Moose
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Emil Bemstrom, Defenseman Jake Christiansen from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Villalta Lifts Reign over Henderson - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Start Slow, Fall to Condors 6-3 - San Jose Barracuda
- Henderson Defeated, 4-1, by Ontario - Henderson Silver Knights
- Milwaukee Takes Series with Moose - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.