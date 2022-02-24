Brett Leason Re-Assigned to Hershey

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that they have re-assigned forward Brett Leason to Hershey.

Leason, 22, has scored one goal in six games with the Bears this season. He made his NHL debut on Oct. 29 against the Arizona Coyotes and has recorded six points (3g, 3a) in 35 games with Washington this season.

The Calgary, Alberta, native recorded 20 points (9g, 11a) in 33 games during the 2020-21 season with the Chocolate and White. Leason surpassed his rookie point total of 14 (3g, 11a) set in 2019-20 in 17 fewer games in 2020-21, while also tripling his goal total. Leason ranked fourth on Hershey in goals and points and second in shots (74).

The Bears return to action on the road on Friday versus the Utica Comets at 7 p.m. The game may be heard on the Highmark Bears Radio Network and viewed on AHLTV.

