Milwaukee Takes Series with Moose

February 24, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (26-16-2-1) faced off against the Milwaukee Admirals (26-20-3-2) for a Wednesday evening clash at Canada Life Centre. The Moose were coming off an 4-2 loss against Milwaukee on Feb. 21.

Manitoba opened the scoring in the first period. Isaac Johnson gave the puck to Bobby Lynch as he entered the offensive zone. The forward turned on the jets and swung wide before banking sharp angle shot past Connor Ingram. That tally gave the Moose a 1-0 lead two minutes in. Milwaukee fought back and tied the game with under five to play in the first. The Moose were unable to clear the puck. The turnover worked its way to Jimmy Huntington who slipped a shot through the crowd and past Arvid Holm for the 1-1 tie. Holm finished the frame with four saves, while Ingram recorded seven of his own.

The second period saw the Admirals come out and take the lead on the power play. Cody Glass fired a hard shot through traffic that eluded Holm to push the visiting side ahead 2-1. The Milwaukee power play struck again later in the frame as Mitch McLain found twine past Holm and pushed the Admirals lead to 3-1. The Moose outshot the Admirals 15-6 in the middle frame, but trailed 3-1 after 40 minutes of play.

The Admirals added to their lead in the third. Cole Smith dashed through and made it 4-1. Manitoba pushed back and cut into the lead with a tally from Cole Maier. The forward's 11th of the season made it a 4-2 contest. As the period wore on, the Admirals tacked on a couple more goals from Rocco Grimaldi and Zach Solow to put the game out of reach and finish with a score of 6-2. Holm ended the night with 13 saves and the loss. Ingram captured the win and made 28 saves of his own.

Quotable

Moose Defenceman Jimmy Oligny (Click for full interview)

"In this division, you can't take any team lightly. We've seen it throughout the season. They have a good team and they're showing it right now. They're on a pretty good streak. The play fast and that's what we had trouble with."

Statbook

Isaac Johnson has recorded assists in two consecutive games

Mikey Eyssimont has registered assists in two straight games

With his 10th assist, Nicholas Jones has tied his previous career-high

The Moose power play has scored in six consecutive games

What's Next?

The Moose take on the Chicago Wolves at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, Feb. 26. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.

Single-game tickets for the 2021-22 season are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS. Visit MooseHockey.com/PACKAGES for more information on the benefits of being a Manitoba Moose Seat Holder.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.