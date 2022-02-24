Rangers Recall Zac Jones, Wolf Pack Recall James Sanchez from Loan to ECHL Jacksonville

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack were involved in a pair of transactions on Thursday evening. First, the parent New York Rangers recalled defenseman Zac Jones from Wolf Pack. In addition, the Wolf Pack recalled forward James Sanchez from loan to the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen.

Jones, selected in the third round (68th overall) by the Rangers in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, has skated in 27 games with the Wolf Pack in his rookie professional season. Jones has scored 18 points (4 g, 14 a), including his first professional goal, with the Pack in 2021-22. He currently leads all Wolf Pack defensemen in scoring.

Jones has also skated in eight NHL games with the Rangers during the 2021-22 season, scoring an assist. In his career, Jones has skated in 18 total NHL games and scored five assists.

Sanchez, signed to an AHL contract by the Wolf Pack on September 24th, has skated in seven games with the club this season. Sanchez has also appeared in 26 games with the Icemen, scoring 18 points (7 g, 11 a). Over the course of two seasons in the AHL with the Pack, Sanchez has scored five points (2 g, 3 a) in 15 games played.

The Wolf Pack play a three-in-three set this weekend, starting on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. when they visit the Springfield Thunderbirds at the MassMutual Center. The Pack returns to the XL Center on Saturday, February 26th, for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop against the Providence Bruins on 'Hartford Hockey Heritage Night'. The Wolf Pack will also be hosting Hockey 'N Hops and Hockey 'N Vine. For ticket packages and single game tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

The weekend concludes on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. when the Wolf Pack visit the Providence Bruins at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.

