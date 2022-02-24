Henderson Defeated, 4-1, by Ontario

The Henderson Silver Knights fell, 4-1, to the Ontario Reign on Feb. 23 at Orleans Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The first goal of the night came from Jaret Anderson-Dolan of the Ontario Reign, giving them the first lead at the end of the first frame. Martin Frk opened the second period with a goal in the first minute, furthering the score 2-0 for the Reign. Tyler Madden scored a third goal for Ontario to start the third period. Pavel Dorofeyev responded with a goal, putting Henderson on the board for the first time of the night. T.J. Tynan capitalized on an empty net opportunity, finalizing the score 4-1 for an Ontario win.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Henderson Silver Knights will take on the San Diego Gulls on Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. PT and Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. PT at Orleans Arena. Watch the Feb. 25 matchup on AHLtv and on Feb. 26 on AHLtv or MY LVTV, which can be found over-the-air on channel 33.2, on Cox Cable channel 12, and on channel 21 on DIRECTV and Dish Network. Listen to both games on 1230 The Game.

