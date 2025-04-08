Sea Dogs Walk-Off with 2-1 Win in Home Opener

April 8, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (4-0) walked it off 2-1 over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (1-2) in the tenth inning to remain undefeated to begin the season. The Sea Dogs remain in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League.

Tied 1-1 heading into the bottom of the tenth inning, Corey Rosier was the runner placed at second base. He advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Mikey Romero. Rosier scored the winning run on a RBI single to right field by Max Ferguson and walked it off as the snow continued to fall.

In the top of the second inning, the Fisher Cats got on the board first as Yohendrick Piñango (1) cranked a solo home run to give New Hampshire a 1-0 lead.

The Sea Dogs got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth inning. After a leadoff walk by Max Ferguson, he stole both second and then third base. Blaze Jordan hit a sacrifice fly to left field to tied the game, 1-1.

RHP Wyatt Olds (2-0, 4.50 ERA earned his second win of the season tossing 1.0 perfect inning striking out the side. RHP Alex Amalfi (0-1, 0.00 ERA) was given the loss pitching 1.1 inning allowing one run (unearned) on two hits while walking one and striking out one.

The Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats will face off again tomorrow, April 9th at 6pm at Delta Dental Park. RHP Blake Wehunt (NR) will make his 2025 debut for Portland while RHP Devereaux Harrison (NR) will take the mound for the Fisher Cats.

Eastern League Stories from April 8, 2025

