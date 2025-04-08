Richmond Holds off Senators' Rally
April 8, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators dropped their home opener Tuesday night 7-4 to the Richmond Flying Squirrels. The Squirrels took a 4-0 lead before into the seventh inning when the Sens scored a pair of runs. Richmond tallied three in the ninth for a 7-2 lead before the Sens scored twice for the final margin.
THE BIG PLAY
Leading 4-2 into the 9th inning, Richmond plated two insurance runs on a two-run home run by Jairo Pomares.
FILIBUSTERS
The Senators had seven hits with three of them doubles... Daylen Lile, Cayden Wallace and Max Romero, Jr all doubled... The Senators went just 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position... Seth Shuman started and went five innings and allowed just a run on five hits in the tough luck loss.
ON THE DOCKET
The Senators and Richmond Flying Squirrels play game two of their six-game series Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 6:15 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from April 8, 2025
- Bullpen Bends But Doesn't Break in Baysox Home Opener Victory - Chesapeake Baysox
- Bradfield's Speed Undoes SeaWolves' Perfect Start - Erie SeaWolves
- Richmond Holds off Senators' Rally - Harrisburg Senators
- Late Rally from 'Ducks Sinks Curve - Altoona Curve
- Beck Brilliant, But Patriots Can't Close Out in Home Opener - Somerset Patriots
- Late Reading Rally Downs Somerset for First Win of Season - Reading Fightin Phils
- Squirrels' Bats Heat up Cold Night for 7-4 Win in Harrisburg - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Strikeouts Plague Cats in Extras - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Sea Dogs Walk-Off with 2-1 Win in Home Opener - Portland Sea Dogs
- April 8, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- SNY to Broadcast Binghamton Rumble Ponies Games Again on Television in 2025 - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Yard Goats to Host First-Ever Card & Memorabilia Show at Dunkin' Park - Hartford Yard Goats
- Tuesday's Rumble Ponies Home Opener Postponed, Doubleheader to be Played Wednesday - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Harrisburg Senators Stories
- Richmond Holds off Senators' Rally
- Erie Sweeps Senators
- Erie Scores Early to Beat Senators
- Senators Drop 2025 Opener to Erie
- Senators Rally to Win Season Finale