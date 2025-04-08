Richmond Holds off Senators' Rally

April 8, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators dropped their home opener Tuesday night 7-4 to the Richmond Flying Squirrels. The Squirrels took a 4-0 lead before into the seventh inning when the Sens scored a pair of runs. Richmond tallied three in the ninth for a 7-2 lead before the Sens scored twice for the final margin.

THE BIG PLAY

Leading 4-2 into the 9th inning, Richmond plated two insurance runs on a two-run home run by Jairo Pomares.

FILIBUSTERS

The Senators had seven hits with three of them doubles... Daylen Lile, Cayden Wallace and Max Romero, Jr all doubled... The Senators went just 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position... Seth Shuman started and went five innings and allowed just a run on five hits in the tough luck loss.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Richmond Flying Squirrels play game two of their six-game series Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 6:15 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.