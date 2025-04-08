Tuesday's Rumble Ponies Home Opener Postponed, Doubleheader to be Played Wednesday

April 8, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Due to forecasted evening wind chills in the 20s and other weather considerations, Tuesday's Rumble Ponies home opener presented by M&T Bank against the Hartford Yard Goats has been postponed. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader (two seven-inning games) on Wednesday. The first game will get underway at 3 p.m., with gates opening at 2:30 p.m. The second game will begin approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Fans can exchange their tickets to Tuesday's game for any remaining Rumble Ponies regular season home game this season.

The Rally Towel Giveaway initially scheduled for Tuesday will take place on Wednesday, with the first 1,000 fans receiving a special Opening Day rally towel.

Postgame fireworks presented by Miller Auto Team initially scheduled for Tuesday night's game will take place at a later date this season.

Tickets for all Rumble Ponies home games can be purchased by visiting the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium, on the phone at (607)-722-FUNN (3866), or online at www.bingrp.com.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 8, 2025

Tuesday's Rumble Ponies Home Opener Postponed, Doubleheader to be Played Wednesday - Binghamton Rumble Ponies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.