Bradfield's Speed Undoes SeaWolves' Perfect Start

April 8, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (3-1) fell 5-4 in the first game of the series against Chesapeake (3-1).

Garrett Burhenn started for the SeaWolves and worked around an early jam. Jeremiah Jackson singled and Creed Willems doubled, but Jackson was thrown out at home by Jim Jarvis when Silas Ardoin hit into a fielder's choice.

The Baysox broke through in the third inning against Burhenn. Enrique Bradfield Jr. singled and advanced to second base on a fielding error by Justice Bigbie. A wild pitch advanced Bradfield to second. He then scored on Jackson's second hit of the game, making it 1-0. Later in the frame, Ardoin singled home Jackson to make it 2-0.

Erie got their first hit against Baysox starter Patrick Reilly in the fifth when Roberto Campos hit an infield single. Jarvis walked before Ben Malgeri singled home Campos, making it 2-1 and knocking out Reilly. Gerald Ogando came in and wound up stranding the bases loaded after Trei Cruz's single.

In the sixth, Ogando hit Bigbie with a pitch to open the frame. Jake Holton followed with a go-ahead, two-run homer to make it 3-2. Chris Meyers then doubled and Campos walked. Then with two out, Cruz walked to load the bases. Dylan Coleman then relieved Ogando and walked Max Anderson to force home a run, making it 4-2.

In the bottom of the sixth, RJ Petit could not hold the lead. With two out and two runners on, Tavian Josenberger hit a game-tying triple, making it 4-4.

In the seventh, Bradfield Jr. walked with one out against Erie reliever Dylan Smith. He advanced to second on a wild pitch then to third on a stolen base. Jackson walked before Smith uncorked another wild pitch to score Bradfield Jr., giving Chesapeake a 5-4 lead.

Coleman (1-0) earned the win over Smith (1-1). Keagan Gillies notched his second save with a clean ninth inning.

Erie continues the six-game trip on Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. as Joseph Montalvo faces Ryan Long.

