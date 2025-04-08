Yard Goats to Host First-Ever Card & Memorabilia Show at Dunkin' Park

(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced that it will host the first-ever HUGE card & memorabilia show at Dunkin' Park, in partnership with THE 413 CARD SHOW. The Card & Memorabilia Show will take place on Saturday, August 23rd from 9AM until 2PM. Enthusiasts will be able to visit more than 100 tables with cards and memorabilia spanning all sports and hobbies on display at the Yard Goats home, voted Best Ballpark in America four times.

Collectors can enjoy easy parking, open concessions, and the opportunity to visit with vendors spanning the full 360 degrees of Dunkin' Park. Tickets are $10 and Children 10 and under are FREE, so the event is fun and easy for the whole family. Tickets are now available to purchase on the website, www.yardgoatsevents.com.

"We are excited to host our first sports & memorabilia card show for the collectors in Connecticut, New York and Massachusetts," Yard Goats President Tim Restall said. "There will be something for everyone at this family friendly event."

The Yard Goats return home for their next homestand next Tuesday, April 15th (7:10 PM), against the Boston Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs. Individual game tickets, season tickets, group tickets and luxury suites for all Yard Goats games at Dunkin' Park are now available to purchase on the Yard Goats website (yardgoatsbaseball.com), or over the phone 860-246-4628, and the tickets will be delivered digitally. Fans also have the opportunity to purchase tickets in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park.

