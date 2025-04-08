Squirrels' Bats Heat up Cold Night for 7-4 Win in Harrisburg

April 8, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels opened their first road trip of the season with a 7-4 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Tuesday night at FNB Field.

The Flying Squirrels (1-3) clubbed nine hits and walked seven times to spoiled the home opener for the Senators (0-4).

Seth Lonsway (Win, 1-0) started and threw five scoreless innings, striking out seven while allowing two hits with no walks. Dating back to last season, Lonsway has not allowed an earned run in his last five outings spanning 26.2 innings of work.

The Flying Squirrels took a 1-0 lead in the fourth against Senators starter Seth Shuman (Loss, 0-1) with a run-scoring groundout by Adrián Sugastey.

In the sixth, Sugastey padded the lead to 2-0 with an RBI single. Dating back to Sunday, he has driven in four runs over his last two games.

Vaun Brown was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded later in the sixth and Rodolfo Nolasco scored on a wild pitch to extend the Richmond lead to 4-0.

Maxwell Romero broke up the shutout in the seventh inning with a two-run double, cutting the score to 4-2.

In the top of the ninth, Jairo Pomares belted an opposite-field, two-run homer, his first home run of 2025 after leading the team with 12 last year. Brown added an RBI double to push the Flying Squirrels' lead to 7-2.

The Senators scored two runs with RBIs by J.T. Arruda and Viandel Pena in the bottom of the ninth, pulling the score to 7-4.

Temperatures dropped to the mid-30s during the game with wind-chill temperatures in the low-20s.

The Flying Squirrels and Senators continue the series on Wednesday night at FNB Field. Left-hander Joe Whitman will start for Richmond in his Double-A debut opposed by Harrisburg right-hander Kyle Luckham (0-1, 10.80). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond for a six-game series against the Chesapeake Baysox from April 15-20. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.