Bullpen Bends But Doesn't Break in Baysox Home Opener Victory

April 8, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







BOWIE, MD. - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, defeated the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, by a final score of 5-4 from Prince George's Stadium on Tuesday night.

Chesapeake (3-1) grabbed the first lead of the game in the third inning on an RBI infield single from Jeremiah Jackson and an RBI single from Silas Ardoin against Erie starting right-hander Garrett Burhenn.

Erie (3-1) scored a run in the fifth on an RBI single from Ben Malgeri off Chesapeake starting right-hander Patrick Reilly. The Orioles No. 10 prospect pitched 4.1 innings and allowed one run on two hits with three walks and three strikeouts in a no decision. Reilly delivered four scoreless innings to start the game before running into trouble in the fifth.

The SeaWolves took a 4-2 lead in the sixth on a two-run homer from Jake Holton off right-hander Gerald Ogando and a bases loaded walk drawn by Max Anderson from right-hander Dylan Coleman (W, 1-0) - the first runs allowed by the Baysox bullpen this season.

Tavian Josenberger tied things up in the bottom of the sixth with a two-run triple to right-center, his first extra base hit of the season.

In the seventh, Enrique Bradfield Jr. drew a one-out walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch and stole third for his first stolen bag of the season. With Creed Willems at the plate, Bradfield scored on a wild pitch from Erie right-hander Dylan Smith (L, 1-1) to give the Baysox a 5-4 lead.

Right-handers Dylan Heid and Keagan Gillies (S, 2) threw a scoreless inning each in the eighth and ninth innings to preserve the lead and seal a home opener win for the Baysox.

Chesapeake continues its six-game home series against Erie tomorrow night. RHP Ryan Long is scheduled to make his season debut against RHP Joseph Montalvo for Erie. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 pm from Prince George's Stadium.

